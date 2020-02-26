Show features over 400 quilts from around the world.

American Quilter’s Society announced that May Black, of Rolla, has been accepted as a contestant with her quilt, Dinner Plate Dahlia, at American Quilter’s Society QuiltWeek in Paducah, Kentucky.

American Quilter’s Society Quiltweek in Paducah features over 400 quilts from around the world. The show recognizes the artistry of today’s quiltmakers as hundreds of quilters in the quilter’s society quilt contest compete for $121,250 in cash awards. Quilts in this international contest and exhibition come from around the world, with entries from 41 states and 16 countries.

To see the contest quilts and hundreds of exhibit quilts on display at the show, residents can visit quiltweek.com and learn more about the event. Hours for the event in Paducah are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday April 22 through Friday, April 24, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 25.

In 1984, after recognizing the enthusiasm for quilting across the country, Meredith and Bill Schroeder formed the American Quilter's Society to develop a group that gave national recognition to quilters and their work and to set the standard for excellence in the quilting industry.

The American Quilter’s Society is now the largest quilting membership organization in the world, with over 70,000 members.