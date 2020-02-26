Missouri University of Science and Technology is preparing to celebrate its 112th annual “Best Ever” St. Pat’s celebration in March. The theme for this year’s celebration is “St. Pat’s in the Roaring 20’s.”

The campus celebration began in 1908, when a group of Rolla students declared that St. Patrick was the patron saint of engineers. St. Pat’s has since grown to encompass a full week of events, as well as campus traditions that begin in early March.

The schedule for the 112th St. Pat’s celebration at Missouri S&T is as follows:

– Monday, March 2, through Wednesday, March 4: Snake Invasion. Students club plastic snakes on campus with large decorative sticks called shillelaghs.

– Saturday, March 7: St. Patrick’s Grand Ball sponsored by Coterie, 6 p.m. The event includes dinner and dancing to live music in Hasselmann Alumni House, located at 1100 N. Pine St. in Rolla. For tickets or more information, contact Dilek Acar at dilek@rollanet.org.

– Monday, March 9: St. Pat’s Follies, noon, at the Puck, a campus landmark located in front of Toomey Hall.

– Tuesday, March 10: St. Pat’s Follies, noon, at the Puck.

– Wednesday, March 11: Court arrival, approximately 11:45 a.m. downtown Rolla. St. Pat and the court, portrayed by St. Pat’s Committee senior representatives, will officially arrive in downtown Rolla aboard a converted railway ore cart. They will then proceed from the south end of Pine Street to the Rolla Band Shell, located at the corner of 9th and Oak streets, for St. Pat’s Follies at noon.

– Thursday, March 12: two main events

Gonzo Gives Back, the St. Pat’s Day of Service at S&T, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at various local community locations.

Gonzo and Games, noon-6 p.m., at Schuman Park, located at 103 E. 14th St. in Rolla. Gonzo and Games is a two-day game contest in which different student organizations compete.

– Friday, March 13: two main events

Noon — Gonzo and Games, Schuman Park.

9 p.m. — Coronation and Knighting Ceremony, Leach Theatre of Castleman Hall, located at 10th and Main streets in Rolla. The event is open to the public and free to attend.

– Saturday, March 14: St. Pat’s is celebrated in Rolla

7 a.m. — Pine Street painting.

8 a.m. — St. Pat’s 5K and Beer Run. The 5K is sponsored by the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce, and registration costs $25. The Beer Run is $25 and begins at 9:30 a.m. Participants can register for both events for a discounted price of $45. Register online at besteverstpats5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=502. Race-day registration opens at 7 a.m. at the Public House Brewing Co., located at 600 N. Rolla St. in Rolla. For more information, email Aimee Campbell at aimee@rollachamber.org.

9 a.m. — Pre-parade breakfast, Hasselmann Alumni House, 1100 N. Pine St. A complimentary meal that is open to the community on a first-come, first-served basis.

11 a.m. — St. Pat’s Parade on Pine Street in downtown Rolla.

1 p.m. — St. Pat’s Grateful Board Festival and concert at the Bandshell in downtown Rolla. The Schwag, a Grateful Dead tribute band, will perform at the event.

4 p.m. – Free concert open to the public at Rolla City Hall with American rock singer and record producer Andrew W. K. and rock band Mayday Parade will perform.

For more information on the events listed, see the St. Pat’s Committee website at stpats.mst.edu.