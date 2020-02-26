Phelps County 4-H members Alexis Mullins and Reagan Witt of Country Kids 4-H and Kate Strackeljahn of Royal 4-H, competed at the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Horse Judging Contest in February.

Macy Terrill, junior leader of Royal 4-H Club was their coach. The contest was held at the National Equestrian Center in partnership with the Missouri Quarter Horse Association and the Missouri Quarter Horse Youth Association.

Alexis, Reagan and Kate were among over 70 youth from across Missouri who had the opportunity to develop and hone their judging skills, while improving their ability to critically think and accurately communicate their thoughts. Youth were able to view a variety performance and halter classes.

As a result of their involvement in 4-H, over 70 percent of the contest participants said they show respect for others’ ideas and try to learn from their mistakes. Eighty-seven percent expressed they are able to apply knowledge learned from one discipline to another and are comfortable sharing their knowledge with others.

Sponsors for the 2020 Missouri 4-H State Horse Judging Contest include FCS Financial, Missouri Farm Bureau, and Cynthia O’Bryan.

