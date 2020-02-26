St. Robert Recruiting Station, in partnership with NASA and Space Center Houston, will host the first ever, nationwide live oath of enlistment ceremony from space.

FORT LEONARD WOOD – Six future Soldiers will raise their hands in an oath of enlistment ceremony with U.S. Army Col. and NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan at Waynesville High School Feb. 26, 2020, at 11:40 a.m.

A live stream of this ceremony can be found on the Fort Leonard Wood Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fortleonardwoodmissouri/ and on the U.S. Army Recruiting Command (USAREC) Facebook page at www.facebook.com/USAREC/.

St. Robert Recruiting Station, in partnership with NASA and Space Center Houston, will host the first ever, nationwide live oath of enlistment ceremony from space. More than 850 Future Soldiers will participate at more than 130 locations across the country.

At the completion of the ceremony, Morgan will conduct a question-and-answer session with the new enlistees at Space Center Houston and participating venues from across the country.

Only 29 percent of youth meet the minimum qualifications to serve as a Soldier.

Those who meet the requirements and are selected to serve receive top-notch technical training and education in more than 150 career fields, with almost a third of those in STEM-related fields.