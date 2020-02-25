The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Springfield issued a winter weather advisory for Rolla from 8 p.m. until 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Total snow accumulation up to one inch is expected for portions of central, east central and southwest Missouri this evening into Wednesday morning, according to the NWS.

The NWS states most of the snow will accumulate on grassy surfaces, and some slick spots may develop on bridges and overpasses.

Forecast officials state in their discussion today on the hazardous outlook for the area that “an upper level disturbance will approach the outlook area this evening into Wednesday morning. Light snow will be possible with a dusting to around an inch of accumulation possible. A few isolated locations in central missouri may see up to two inches. The best chances for an inch or two of snow will be over west central and central Missouri.”