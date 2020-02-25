Candidate filing for the Aug. 4 primary election opened on Tuesday and Rex Larson officially filed to seek the Republican nomination for Pulaski County Sheriff.

Candidate filing for the Aug. 4 primary election opened on Tuesday and Rex Larson officially filed to seek the Republican nomination for Pulaski County Sheriff.

Larson said he currently serves as a school resource officer for the Laquey School District and has served over 20 years in law enforcement. During that time, he has been a road sergeant, jailer, and on the command staff of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department.

“Citizens have serious concerns about the rates of theft and drug abuse in Pulaski County,” Larson said. “It’s clear that our county deserves better and I’m ready to bring new leadership for a new direction to our sheriff’s department.”

Larson says that as sheriff he will bring a renewed response to the drug crisis that is impacting families. He added that he is a "proud supporter of President Trump and will work with federal agencies to combat illegal immigration and human trafficking that comes to our community because of Interstate 44."

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft reminded citizens that candidate filing for the Aug. 4 primary election opened today. Candidates for U.S. and state offices, as well as some judges, are required to file in person at the Secretary of State’s office in Jefferson City.

Candidate filing takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last day to file is March 31.

Candidates who filed today were given a random number to determine the order their name appears on the ballot. After Tuesday, candidates will be placed on the ballot in the order of their filing time.

Exceptions for in-person filing will be made for candidates that are active duty members of the armed services or unable to appear in person due to physical disabilities.