The Missouri Department of Transportation says an unpredictable winter system and freezing road temperatures could produce click spots making travel hazardous for the Wednesday morning commute.

A chance for snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning could impact Wednesday morning commutes in sections of the state, MoDOT said on Tuesday. The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Springfield said Rolla has a 2 percent chance for an inch or more of snow.

Other parts of Missouri could receive up to 2 inches of snow, and travelers, especially in the St. Louis area, should consider delaying their Wednesday morning commutes as precipitation there will be the heaviest during or just prior to that time, according to MoDOT.

MoDOT says, "light accumulation snowfalls can be deceptive. It doesn’t take much snow and ice to create slippery roads. Slow down and drive for the conditions. Allow plenty of time. Turn your headlights on when driving in snow. If you should slide off the road, the safest place to await help is inside the vehicle with your seat belt on."

To check road conditions, go to MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.