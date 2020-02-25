Cemetery workers will remove all funeral designs, artificial floral pieces, solar lights and any other decorations on the ground during a formal cemetery pickup in compliance with the Rolla Cemetery rules and regulations.

The formal cemetery pickup will take place on Thursday and Friday. Family members may remove items themselves prior.

“This procedure enables cemetery personnel to rid the cemetery of old and unsightly arrangements to enhance the appearance of the Rolla Cemetery,” according to Rolla Parks and Recreation department.

Through Friday all decorations placed on the ground and not on the grave markers are subject to immediate removal. A complete set of the Rolla Cemetery rules and regulations may be obtained from the cemetery office, located at 901 N. Elm St.

Formal cemetery pickup occurs four times per year during the last full weeks of February, April, July and October.

Additional information about the Rolla Cemetery is available at www.rollamoparks.org/cemetery. Residents who have questions or concerns about Rolla Cemetery are encouraged to call the cemetery office at (573) 426-6901.