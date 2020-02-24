The city of Saint Robert is now part of the Kansas City Barbeque Society and is holding the Kickin’ It Route 66 Barbecue Challenge.

The Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) BBQ Competition is a free event with proceeds going to Shop With a Cop. The competition includes a cook-off, kids bake-off and live local music.

With 20,000 members in the U.S. and over 42 countries, the KCBS sanctions nearly 500 barbeque contests worldwide each year.

Bring the family and enjoy the following line-up in the St. Robert Community Building:

March 27

— KCBS BBQ Competition at 5p.m

— Kids BBQ Competition at 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

— EMS Cook-Off at 5 p.m.

— Live Local Band at 7:30 p.m.

— Sportsman Show at 5 p.m.

March 28

— KCBS BBQ Competition from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— EMS Cook-Off at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Lunch $10 Pulled Pork, Brisket, BBQ side dishes at 11 a.m.

— Silent Auction from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

— Sportsman Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

— Kids Bake Off and Adult Bake-Off at 9 a.m.

— BBQ Side Dish Cook-Off at 10 a.m.

— Kids Bake Off, Adult Bake Off and Live Auction at 11 a.m.

— Kids Dive-In Movie at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The St. Robert Community Building is located at 114 J.H Williamson Dr., Saint Robert, Mo. 65584

To learn more visit: www.facebook.com/KickinItBBQChallengeStRobert or call 573-451-2625