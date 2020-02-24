Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Stevie Kearse said the city's fiscal year 2019 motel tax year-end revenue took a hit due to the city losing the Days Inn as well as Rolla now having a total of 47 Airbnbs.

Kearse presented the fiscal 2019 year-end budget numbers for the city’s lodging tax. She also reviewed the chamber’s performance with its tourism efforts, where lodging tax expenditures slightly exceeded revenue collected from the city’s 3 percent lodging tax for the year.

The city’s lodging tax applies to individuals who reside outside of Rolla, who will pay the fee when staying at a Rolla hotel in addition to sales tax. The city keeps 10 percent of the revenue collected from the lodging tax and remits 90 percent back to the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce for tourism efforts outlined in the chamber's contract with the city.

Kearse said the year-end performance she presented to the council reflected the 90 percent of collections the chamber receives in their office, which was $23,000 below fiscal 2018. The chamber did finish the year above the $300,000 budgeted for fiscal 2019 and collected $316,527 in revenue.

Kearse said the year-end lodging tax revenue was down from fiscal 2018 due to a few factors, such as construction, Rolla losing the Days Inn and Airbnbs.

Kearse said Rolla had more projects underway in 2018 compared to 2019, such as the Rolla Westside Marketplace and Highway 72 extension. The projects resulted in more construction crews staying at hotels in Rolla, which the city didn’t have in 2019.

The Project Lead the Way Summit and Licking summer camps, which both yielded several hundred hotel room stays, also contributed to the loss in revenue, Kearse said. The city still has the Project Lead the Way event but doesn’t currently host the summit, and students and families are now staying in dorm rooms during the Licking summer camps.

However, Kearse said Airbnbs' impact on revenue from the lodging tax came as a surprise.

“I knew there were Airbnbs in Rolla, but I had no idea there were 47,” Kearse said. She added that if citizens are staying in an Airbnb, they are not paying the 3 percent lodging tax, which has impacted communities nationwide.

“If you are staying at an Airbnb, you are not paying the lodging tax. I don’t know why. I wish that they were, but maybe we will see that change,” Kearse said.

Going into fiscal 2020, Kearse anticipates growth in revenue collected from the lodging tax since a new hotel will soon open in Rolla.

The tourism expenses budgeted for 2019 compared to the actual was mostly in line with budget, yet expenditures were above revenue by $4,000, which considers building expenses, operating expenses and payroll.

“So, we dipped into our reserves a little bit,” Kearse said. Lodging tax expenses totaled $329,067 and lodging tax revenue totaled $324,889 in fiscal 2019.

Kearse then went over the benchmarks the city and chamber agreed to during their contract discussions that covers the performance of the motel tax, lodging, visitor center, city’s website, tourism grant program and gross retail sales.

The city has had a steady increase in revenue from the lodging tax between 2015 to 2018. The revenue remained above what was budgeted in 2019, even with the slight drop in collections from 2018.

The benchmark for lodging during the year showed individuals could find affordable hotel rooms in Rolla that average $93, which is below the state average of $100, Kearse said. The state’s occupancy percentage at 59 percent was above Rolla’s at 57 percent, which Kearse said was still right in line with budget.

The city’s website, Visit Rolla, had the lowest number of website views in five years. Kearse said that was due to people now using social media as their platform of choice and not the website. Website views went down from 154,414 in 2018 to 121,629 in 2019.

The visitor center also had the lowest number of visitors in 2019 in the five-year comparison with 1,336 visitors and 173 first time visitors to the visitor center.

Kearse said the loss in visitors was also due to the use of citizens now using their phones to guide them on tours through the city. “That’s why it’s very important to have a good website and good social media presence,” Kearse said.

The tourism grant program awarded 17 grants in 2019 — eight for sports and nine for tourism partnership grants. Kearse highlighted the importance of participants in the events. In 2019, 42,801 people participated events under the grant program, and 2,201 participants booked rooms for the night.

Kearse noted that at the time of the five-year trend report, there was one grant recipient they had not received a report from.

Gross retail sales, which is everything subject to the city's sales tax, was the highest it’s been in five years, in 2019. Kearse said gross retail sales was $469.3 million, which is an increase of $24 million from fiscal 2018.