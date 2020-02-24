Police are investigating after an incident Monday in western Independence in which police shot and wounded a man who had been reported to be suicidal.

No officers were injured.

The shooting happened about noon at the former Rockwood golf course and caused two neighboring schools, Nowlin Middle School and Korte Elementary, to go on lockdown.

According to police, officers had responded shortly after 11:30 a.m. to a report of a possible suicidal person in the area of Nowlin.

At 11:58, officers found the man in a car, armed with a rifle, at 25th Terrace and Hardy Avenue, next to the golf course. The man fled onto the golf course, where police shot him. The man's car ended up in the creek not far from Hardy.

Police have not confirmed if the man fired any shots at police. He was rushed to the hospital.

Police lifted the school lockdowns shortly after the shooting.