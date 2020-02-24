A man walked into the Columbia Police Department early Monday with life-threatening injuries from an assault in the post office just a few yards from the department's headquarters.

In a news release, the department stated that Eddie Linzie, 43, was arrested for first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Linzie was formally charged a few hours later and was being held Monday evening at the Boone County Jail.

The release stated that the victim was assaulted with a pole in the lobby of the post office, which is always open for public use.

The office was closed for several hours Monday morning, however, as crews worked to clean up after the assault and police investigators.

The investigation is ongoing and police asked that anyone with information call the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.