Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft reminds residents of Missouri that candidate filing for the Aug. 4 primary election will open Tuesday.

Candidates for U.S. and state offices, along with some judges, are required to file in person at the Secretary of State’s office at 600 W. Main St. in Jefferson City. Candidate filing will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The last day to file is March 31.

Candidates who file on the first day will be given a random number to determine the order their name appears on the ballot. After the first day, candidates will be placed on the ballot in the order of their filing time. Representatives from Missouri’s political parties, the Missouri Ethics Commission and the Missouri Department of Revenue will be available at the Secretary of State’s office on the first day of filing, according to Ashcroft on Monday.

Exceptions for in-person filing will be made for candidates that are active duty members of the armed services or unable to appear in person due to physical disabilities.

For more information on candidate filing, visit sos.mo.gov/elections/candidates. Questions can be directed to the office’s Elections Division at 800-669-8683.