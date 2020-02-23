For the period of Feb. 24 through March 6.

Missouri Department of Transportation's general highway maintenance and construction work in Phelps and Pulaski counties along with the mid-Missouri area scheduled to start on Monday through Friday, March 6.

The projects listed will include lane closures that could cause traffic delays. Full roadway closures are also noted. Weather conditions may postpone the work schedule.

Phelps County

Overnight/Daylight Hours

— Route 63 between Interstate 44 and Route CC – Roadway resurfacing and sidewalk repair continues.

Daylight Hours

— Route 8 between Route 68 and the Washington County line – Drainage repair will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

— Route B between Route 68 and the Gasconade County line – Roadside work will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

— Route C between the Interstate 44 Outer Road and County Road 8490 – Brush cutting will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

— Route F between Route 68 and Route 72 – Edge rut repair will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

— Route K between Route 63 and Walker Lane - Brush cutting will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

— Route YY between Route 68 and Route M in Crawford County – Brush cutting will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

Pulaski County

Daylight Hours

— Route 28 between Route C and Route PP – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

All Counties

Daylight Hours

Mowing, striping, brush cutting and guardrail repair continues in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the road.

Boone County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route 63 between Route WW and Vandiver Drive – Pavement improvements in the northbound lanes will take place Sunday, March 1 through Tuesday, March 3.

Daylight Hours

— Route 763 (College Avenue) between Broadway Street and Walnut Street – ADA improvements and sidewalk upgrades continue.

— Route 163 (Providence Road) between Broadway Street and Stewart Road – ADA improvements and sidewalk upgrades continue.

— Route HH over Hinkson Creek – Bridge maintenance will take place on Monday. The bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. until 2 pm. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route around the work area.

— Sorrells Overpass Drive over Intestate 70 – Bridge maintenance will take place on Tuesday. The bridge will be closed from 9 a.m. until 2 pm. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route around the work area.

Cole County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route 54 between Stadium Boulevard in Jefferson City and Route AA in Miller County –Pavement and safety improvements, including guardrail and guard cable installation continue. One eastbound lane and one westbound lane is open through the work area. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Cooper County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route 179 over the Petite Saline Creek – Bridge replacement is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 2. The bridge will be closed. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route around the work area. The project is scheduled for completion in August.

— Route M over the Lamine River – Bridge replacement is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 2. The bridge will be closed. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route around the work area. The project is scheduled for completion in July.

Crawford County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route 49 over Dry Fork Creek, south of Route 19 – Bridge replacement continues. One lane will remain open with temporary traffic signals in place to direct traffic through the work area. The project is scheduled for completion in July.

Daylight Hours

— Route 8 between the Washington County line and Route 68 in Phelps County – Drainage repair will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

— Route 19 between Route 8 and Enterprise Drive – Brush cutting will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

— Route 19 between Route 8 and the Dent County line – Brush cutting will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

— Route N between Hickory Street and Possum Hollow Road – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

— Route HH between Route 19 and the end of state maintenance – Brush cutting will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

— Route YY between Route M and Route 68 in Phelps County – Brush cutting will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

— Route ZZ between Route KK and Declue Road – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

Dent County

Daylight Hours

— Route 19 between Route 68 and County Road 4150 – Drainage improvements will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

Howard County

Daylight Hours

— Route 3 between Seminary Street and County Road 244 – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

— Route P between County Road 421 and County Road 451 – Roadside work will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

— Route Y between Route 124 and County Road 138 – Roadside work will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

— Route BB between Route O and County Road 134 – Roadside work will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

Laclede County

Daylight Hours

— Route OO between Route 64-A and Turkey Ridge Road in Dallas County – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday and Tuesday. The road will be closed from 8 a.m. until 3 pm. each day. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route around the work area.

Maries County

Daylight Hours

— Route 42 between Route 28 and Route TT in Miller County – Brush cutting will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

— Route 52 between Route 133 and Route 17 in Miller County – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

Miller County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

— Route 54 at Route W – Interchange construction continues. Utility work will require two ten- minute closures over the course of an hour the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 25. The project is scheduled for completion in December 2021.

— Route 54 between Route AA and Stadium Boulevard in Cole County – Pavement and safety improvements, including guardrail and guard cable installation continue. One eastbound lane and one westbound lane will be open through the work area. The project is scheduled for completion in November.

Daylight Hours

— Route 42 between Route TT and Route 28 in Maries County – Brush cutting will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

— Route 52 between Route 17 and Route 133 in Maries County – Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

— Route 54 at Copperhead Road – Roadside maintenance will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

— Route 87 between Business Route 54 and Route P – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

Moniteau County

Daylight Hours

— Route 87 between Route N and Route AA – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

Route T between Clefty Springs Road and Genny Road – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, March 2 through Friday, March 6.

Washington County

Daylight Hours

— Route 21 at Old Prairie Road – Roadside maintenance will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

— Route 21 between Route 8 and Route C – Brush cutting will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

— Route E between Route 21 and Route CC – Roadside work will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

— Route U between Route 8 and Route M – Brush cutting will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

— Route AA at Route 8 – Culvert replacement will take place Monday through Friday, March 6.

