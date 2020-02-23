The Missouri University of Science and Technology Mars Rover Design Team will reveal Icarus, this year’s student-built rover.

The ceremony is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, March 8, in the Havener Center atrium on campus. After unveiling Icarus, the Missouri S&T team will host a meet-and-greet with team members and showcase various parts and aspects of the rover. The event is free and open to the public.

The team has applied to compete at the Mars Society’s 2020 University Rover Challenge, which will be held May 28-30 at the Mars Desert Research Station in Hanksville, Utah. Thirty-six university teams from around the world will compete at the event. Missouri S&T won the 2017 competition, becoming the first U.S. team to earn first in the past seven years, and earned second place in 2018.

The Mars Rover Design Team was among the top five finishers in the annual University Rover Challenge in 2019, finishing fifth with their rover named Valkyrie in the international event.

The competition requires students to design and build the potential next generation of Mars rovers capable of working on the red planet and supporting future astronaut missions. Missouri S&T’s team began work on its 2020 rover in the fall and is now testing and refining it in preparation for the competition. During the competition, teams will maneuver their rovers across rough terrain and complete a series of tasks.

The Mars Rover Design Team is a student-run team in Missouri S&T’s Student Design and Experiential Learning Center (SDELC). The SDELC, housed in the Kummer Student Design Center, provides real-world team-based operations, including computer design laboratories, a manufacturing shop, office space and logistical support for over 20 design teams.

Design teams mirror small start-up companies that plan large-scale projects, organize into departments, raise funds, communicate their ideas, and solve open-ended design challenges. Most teams compete annually against other collegiate teams from around the country and the world. For more information about the teams, visit design.mst.edu.