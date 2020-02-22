CrossFit 573 in Rolla has a new location.

Vessell's Fitness Complex announced that CrossFit 573 will be relocating to their complex in Rolla beginning Monday, March 2.

CrossFit 573, owned by Chris, and Kaitlin, Callen, has been in business for six years. The Callens and their team of instructors will continue to teach the classes, with all class times and pricing remaining the same, owner of Vessell's Fitness Complex Peggy Chirban says.

Vessell's will locate the new exercise area in racquetball court four. Although it will no longer be a CrossFit franchise, it will have all the main equipment that CrossFit offered before, Chirban added.

Vessell's Fitness Complex is located at 1910 N. Elm St. in Rolla.