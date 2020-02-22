Four new council members and one returning member have been elected to the University of Missouri Extension Phelps County Council following elections held countywide.

Four new council members and one returning member have been elected to the University of Missouri Extension Phelps County Council following elections held countywide.

New Council Members, announced this week, are Susan Van De Mark, Theresa Davidson Robin Higley, Linda Wischow and Gary O’Day.

Each council member will serve a two-year term, beginning March 1.

University of Missouri Extension’s mission is to extend the education and information resources available through the University of Missouri to members of the local community.

Council members guide the direction that programming takes in the county. As public officials, council members administer a local budget to support education that meets resident’s highest priorities.

Local programing in Phelps County include: parenting classes, youth development, health education, 4-H, Master Gardener and Master Naturalist programs, forestry, starting a business: the first steps, chronic disease management classes and the Food Nutrition Education Program held in the schools.

Elections were held throughout Phelps County Jan. 27 – 31.

The Phelps County Extension Council meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at the Extension Center in the Phelps County Courthouse.

Meetings are open to the public.