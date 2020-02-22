The Senior Companion Program has chosen Judith James, of Rolla, as Senior Companion of the Month for February at the Phelps County Courthouse.

“My soul purpose in life is to help others. I find great joy in giving my time and assistance to those in need,” she says. “This program benefits clients, companions and the community.”

Judith’s father was a retired Green Beret Special Forces officer stationed at Fort Leonard Wood. Consequently, Judith, an only child, was born in Rolla but moved to Berlin, Germany, shortly after. Then the two moved to Okinawa, Japan. Judith started and graduated from schools in Rolla, she says.

After high school, Judith married, had four children, worked full time and returned to college to get a degree in business administration with a minor in criminal justice. She then took a job working with probation and parole in Jefferson City as an intake officer.

Judith now has eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.She has been in the Senior Companion Programs since 2016.

As Senior Companion of the Month, Judith received a floral arrangement donated from Blossom Basket Florist and a $10 gift card from Sinks Pharmacy. The Senior Companion Program is sponsored by the Phelps County Commission, funded by a grant from the Corporation for National and Community Service as well as several local groups and individuals. If community members know a Phelps County resident who might benefit from the services of a Senior Companion, or someone who is 55 years old or older that would like to become a Senior Companion call (573) 458-6180 for further information.