Public employee unions trying to collect fees could face an extra requirement if a bill heard by a Missouri Senate committee Tuesday becomes law.

Bill sponsor Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, described SB 701 as an attempt to ensure that public employees understand their right to join or not join a union and to bring the state into compliance with a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Janus v. AFSCME. The case bars public employee unions from requiring that nonmembers pay union fees.

Missouri law currently requires annual authorizations from public employees before union fees can be withheld from their paychecks.

Onder’s bill would require that public employees, such as teachers, submit specific forms each year to demonstrate that they understand their rights and are voluntarily authorizing that part of their paycheck go toward union fees. Employers could face fines of $500 per violation if they fail to use the forms.

Mark Janus, the Illinois public employee who took his case to the Supreme Court, appeared at the hearing to testify in favor of the bill.

“You cannot presume that someone knows these rights and that they are aware of them and can exercise them,” he said, explaining that he has met many public employees nationwide who don’t understand the impact of the court’s decision.

A witness from the Mackinac Center for Public Policy in Midland, Michigan, also spoke in favor of the bill, alongside groups such as Americans for Prosperity and the Missouri Century Foundation.

Opponents argued that the bill isn’t necessary, would place an unfair burden on unions and modifies a recent law that is currently under an injunction by a Missouri court because of free speech concerns.

A representative of the Missouri National Education Association said “good law” from 1983 already ensures that Missouri public employees have direction over union withholding from their paychecks.

To illustrate the burden that the bill would place on unions, Clark Brown of the Service Employees International Union brought along a form reauthorizing donations to the United Way that he forgot to submit on time despite wanting to continue his support.

He contended that the people behind the bill know that making employees reauthorize their union contributions every year could lead some to unintentionally drop out.

The AFL-CIO and the American Federation of Teachers also testified against the bill.

The General Laws Committee also heard and passed a bill related to death registration and funeral arrangements. SB 598 supporters said it would reduce death certificate delays by allowing more ways for doctors to input the cause of death.

The bill also ensures that a spouse won’t be treated as next of kin for the purpose of making funeral plans if the couple has a divorce pending and modifies the ways that more distant relatives can request permission from next of kin to take charge of funeral arrangements.

The Fresh Start Act, SB 647, which would make it easier for former criminals to obtain professional licenses, also received committee approval, with some revisions.