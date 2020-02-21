Rolla Lions Club unveiled the 2020 carnival “car,” which for the first time in Rolla Lions Club history is a Chevrolet truck.

Rolla Lions Club 85th Annual Carnival kicks off Wednesday, July 1 with prizes, games and local favorites of Carnival fare. The 2020 Carnival gives back to the community with the proceeds collected at the carnival.

Rolla Lions Club is one of the largest service clubs in the community. The service club’s annual carnival is a significant event that Phelps County residents flock to, in order to support the community.

And one fortunate community member at the 2020 carnival will also hold the keys to a 2020 Chevrolet 4x4, that the Lions Club revealed this week when the 85th annual carnival commences on July 1. Rolla Lions Club said they have never given away a 4x4 truck before but this year they are giving it away to the lucky winner July 4.

Anyone can enter to win the 2020 Carnival Car by purchasing tickets at the carnival or from a member of the Rolla Lions Club. The Lions Club Park and Den are located on US Hwy. 63 S. in Rolla. Tickets are $2 a piece or three tickets for $5.The drawing for the 2020 Chevrolet 4x4 happens Jul 4 at midnight.

The annual carnival is held July 1 through July 4. Ticket sales will open at 5:30 p.m. and the food court open’s nightly at 6 p.m. Rides start at 6:30 p.m. The carnival’s games begin at 7 p.m.

Fireworks start at 10 p.m. on July 2 and 11 p.m. on July 4.