Fort Leonard Wood – Contour Airlines customers can now book itineraries that involve connections to and from American Airlines as a single ticket via major online travel agencies. Passengers will now be able to book their entire itinerary without having to book separate tickets.

“When passengers elect to book their ticket as a single itinerary on American and Contour, their checked baggage will transfer seamlessly between carriers,” said Contour marketing and distribution manager John Inniger.

Additionally, passengers will receive boarding passes for their travel on both airlines at the time they check in for their initial flight.

“We are extremely excited about this announcement from Contour Airlines. Not only will this make things easier for service members and families flying to and from the Fort Leonard Wood Region, but it will also allow even easier access to our region for the government and defense industries, as well as private business owners,” said SOP executive director Dorsey Newcomb.

Those passengers who elect to purchase their tickets on Contour Airlines and another carrier separately, even if the other carrier is American Airlines, will need to collect their checked baggage at the baggage carousel in St. Louis and re-check it.

If passengers do not have checked bags, they can proceed directly to their departure gate in St. Louis.

Passengers who would like to book their trip as a single itinerary can use the Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport’s official code, TBN, on major online travel agency websites such as Expedia.com and Priceline.com. Single ticket itineraries will be available on AA.com and contourairlines.com later in 2020.

The Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport is located on Fort Leonard Wood and is one of two Army joint use airports in the country. The airport is open to the general public for normal commercial travel and also provides general aviation services. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to www.flyflw.com.

The Sustainable Ozarks Partnership is building on the Fort Leonard Wood Region’s strong past and preparing the region for a healthy, resilient future. The partnership is a nonprofit organization working to bring all of the region’s stakeholders to the table to drive regional development and advocate for new or expanded military and federal missions, all as part of our efforts to strengthen the Fort Leonard Wood region.