Only therapist in mid-Missouri certified in the form of psychotherapy that works directly to reprogram the way in which distressing memories and images are stored in the brain so that they no longer trigger strong physical and emotional reactions.

Your Community Health Center welcomed Licensed Professional Counselor Anna Bray to its staff of behavioral healthcare providers, Thursday. Bray joins YCHC with a master’s in marriage and family counseling from Webster University and a professional counselor’s license from the State of Missouri.

She is also the only therapist in mid-Missouri to hold an Accelerated Resolution Therapy certification, which is a form of psychotherapy with roots in existing evidence-based therapies but shown to achieve benefits more rapidly.

Clients with depression, anxiety, panic attacks, post-traumatic stress disorder, substance abuse, sexual abuse and other mental health conditions can experience benefits with this form of therapy, according to Bray.

Bray explains, “This is a game-changer. Patients can experience progress in one to five sessions, and it (Accelerated Resolution Therapy) works for a broad range of problems.”

Bray works with primary care providers to evaluate the mind-body-behavior connection of patients, then employs evidence-based mental health interventions, treatments and services, including Accelerated Resolution Therapy, to achieve results.

Offering individual, couple and family counseling services to children and adults, Bray takes a focused cognitive approach to counseling. She says her style is motivational and positive.

“I believe everyone deserves access to the highest quality mental health services regardless of economic, cultural or social barriers,” she said.

Bray joins a staff of professionals at Your Community Health Center whose mission is to overcome healthcare barriers to reach the underserved. Medical, dental and behavioral healthcare, including Accelerated Resolution Therapy, is available to patients with Medicaid and Medicare, as well as to those who self-pay or have private insurance.

For more information or to access medical, dental or behavioral healthcare, contact Your Community Health Center (573) 426-4455.