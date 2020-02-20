The 2020 Project Graduation and Docudrama Grants are now available through Meramec Regional Planning Commission for schools in Phelps County.

The 2020 Project Graduation and Docudrama Grants are now available through Meramec Regional Planning Commission (MRPC), in partnership with the Central District Coalition for Roadway Safety.

The grant deadline is Feb. 28 by 5 p.m.

These grants can help with planning and implementation of project graduation events or a docudrama presentation in the school. Grants are available for schools within the eight-county Meramec Region.

Mag Roberts, MRPC docudrama coordinator, works with schools across the state to plan and implement four different docudrama scenarios – mock accident, alcohol poisoning, an ER scene, which takes place after an accident, and the grim reaper. Docudrama grant applicants can request up to $300.

“Docudramas give an emotional perspective of what happens to friends and families after a tragic crash,” Roberts said. “The memory of these programs can often serve as a reminder in the future when young people make choices concerning risky behavior.”

The project graduation grants are designed to help fund a safe night for graduating seniors post-graduation. Project graduation grants consist of up to $200 in grant funds and $100 in give-away incentives.

Schools who participate in the “It Only Takes One” competition will receive funding priority over schools who are not participating, according to MRPC.

The grant application is available online at www.meramecregion.org/career-and-business-opportunities/grant-opportunities/.

For more information, contact MRPC Executive Director Bonnie Prigge at 573-265-2993 or via email at bprigge@meramecregion.org. Those schools interested in docudrama planning assistance can contact Mag Roberts at MRPC at (573) 265-2993.