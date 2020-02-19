TCC surprises teachers in Rolla with kits brimming with classroom supplies.

The nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailer, Round Room LLC, announced that all 542 of its TCC stores donated school supply packs to more than 5,500 teachers across the nation.

The company’s seventh annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway took place during the week of Feb. 10 to help ensure classrooms are well-stocked at the start of the new year.

Each participating TCC store partnered with a local school to donate the supply packs valued at $77 each.

Truman Elementary School in Rolla was among five schools in Missouri to receive the supply packs. Each supply pack consisted of pencils, pens, dry erase markers, erasers, glue sticks, paper, tissue boxes, sticky notes, and other supplies that enable each teacher to impact an average of 30 students, according to Round Room, the parent company of TCC.

CEO of Round Room Scott Moorehead said the donations reflect the company’s appreciation for the dedicated work educators carry out throughout the country, which includes teachers spending their earnings to pay for school supplies.

“The U.S. Department of Education reports that teachers spend an average of $480 out of their own pockets to pay for school supplies each year,” Moorehead said.

He added, “It’s such an honor to be able to give back to educators across the country for the seventh year running. We want to show our deep appreciation for their hard work, and our Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway has been a great way to demonstrate how much we care.”

The company donated more than 140,000 backpacks with school supplies at TCC stores across the country and gave supply packs to more than 6,000 teachers across the U.S. in 2019. TCC stores have donated more than 35,000 supply packs to teachers across the country since 2014.

The other Missouri schools to receive school supply packs from TCC were Hagemann Elementary in St. Louis, Martin Warren Elementary in Warrensburg, Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro and Parkview Elementary in Cameron.

Round Room operates TCC and Wireless Zone stores in 43 states. The company’s nonprofit organization, TCC Gives, recently exceeded $1.9 million in donations to local nonprofits across the country. TCC’s newly announced program —Get10Give10 — is now awarding $10,000 to a customer and $10,000 to a nonprofit of their choice each quarter.

The company launched the initiative on Nov. 1.