Jimmy John's in Rolla is celebrating customer appreciation night by offering sandwiches for one dollar on Friday.

We have received tremendous support from the people of Rolla over the years since opening in 2011,” said Torrey Woodcock, owner of the Jimmy John’s. “We want to thank our customers for this continued support by offering fresh and fast subs on Friday night for just one dollar.”

The one dollar sandwiches will be served from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday, and customers can choose from any Classic sandwich, No. 1 through No. 6 + JJBLT on the menu.

Woodcock said the deal is limited to one per person and is only available in-store, so customers will need to stop by the store in Rolla, located at 1051 N. Bishop Ave. to grab a fresh, fast and tasty sandwich.