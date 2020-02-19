Cynthia Hoffman was charged with two counts each of child abuse and child endangerment.

A Moberly woman faces felony charges of child abuse and endangerment after two alleged victims reported multiple instances of abuse to investigators.

Cynthia Hoffman, 30, was arrested Thursday after a months-long investigation by the Moberly Police Department and Rainbow House of Columbia determined she abused and neglected at least two children for approximately two years, court documents state. Hoffman was charged with two counts each of abuse or neglect of a child and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, all of which are felonies.

Local police officers in November spoke with two children who made allegations of Hoffman hitting and choking them, including one instance in which Hoffman backhanded a child while wearing a ring and caused his nose to bleed, the documents state. The same child told investigators about instances in which Hoffman threw a cell phone at him and hit him in the head with a broom.

One of the alleged victims during a break in an interview with one of the Rainbow House's forensic interviewers drew a picture which said “I am sad and I wish I was at school, but I have to tell the truth,” and also featured the word “pain” written six times in red or black writing, the documents state.

One alleged victim told investigators that Hoffman did not keep enough beds or blankets in her house and that multiple children would have to sleep on the ground while at her home. Both alleged victims recounted instances where Hoffman had pulled children by the hair, the documents state.

The court documents also highlight several instances of living conditions being unfit for children at Hoffman's home, including the water being shut off and a flea infestation.

Hoffman was booked Thursday in the Randolph County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond. She appeared in court Tuesday afternoon for a bond reduction hearing.

ecliburn@moberlymonitor.com