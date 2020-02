The state’s 2020 Complete Count Committee is asking all citizens to make sure all people living in their household are counted.

The Missouri 2020 Census Complete Count Committee is rolling out a statewide campaign this week to educate Missourians on the importance of being counted in the 2020 census.

“A complete count of all Missourians in the 2020 Census is critical to the wellbeing of our residents for the next ten years,” Parson said in a release on Tuesday. “We are proud of our Missouri 2020 Complete Count Committee and its partners around the state for working hard to share this important message and ensure Missouri counts in 2020.”

Census Day is April 1, 2020. Missouri citizens will begin receiving postcards, between March 12-20, asking them to respond to the 2020 Census through the 2020 Census website or by phone or mail

The state’s 2020 Complete Count Committee is asking all citizens to make sure all people living in their household are counted. “When all Missourians are counted, communities receive more funding for education, hospitals and roads,” according to Missouri 2020 Complete Count Committee Chair Karen Best.

“We want to make sure everyone living in Missouri knows they count in 2020 and, by responding to the 2020 Census, they help bring resources and representation to their community,” Best said. “I am honored to serve as chair of the Complete Count Committee and honored to work with its many outstanding partners towards a complete count for Missouri.”

The campaign will also receive help from notable figures such as Ozzie Smith, Benji Molina and Maya Moore, according to a release from the governor's office.