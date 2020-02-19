Missouri Department of Economic Development awards $7.3 million through Neighborhood Assistance Program.

The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced today that Fine Linen Theatre is among the nonprofits throughout the state awarded a total of $7.3 million through the department’s Neighborhood Assistance Program.

Fine Linen Theatre intends to use the contributions to purchase the property at 702 N. Olive St. to stabilize the historical home on the property, and build additional rehearsal and workspace to increase capacity for classes and community programming, according to the department.

The Neighborhood Assistance Program helps not-for-profit organizations leverage private-sector funds by providing partial state tax credits to businesses that make contributions to approved community improvement projects. The program can help fund job training initiatives, crime prevention, community service projects, and revitalization of community-based buildings and areas.

“This program is helping to build stronger communities and bettering the lives of thousands of people,” Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said in a release today. “As a department, we help bring more opportunities to more Missourians, and the Neighborhood Assistance Program is one way that we are delivering on that promise.”

Leonard Wood Institute was also awarded funds through the program that will be used towards ongoing policy analysis and fact finding services in an effort to improve and sustain the qualify of life and business climate in the region and at Fort Leonard Wood, according to the department.