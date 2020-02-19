Captain James E. McDonald, commanding officer of Troop H, St. Joseph, will retire in March after 28 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Missouri, Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Eric. T. Olson announced.

McDonald’s retirement comes after he was appointed to the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Jan. 1, 1992 as a member of the 64th Recruit Class. Upon completing his training at the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop H, Zone 8, Clinton County.

McDonald was promoted to corporal and designated assistant zone commander of Troop H, Zone 2, Nodaway County, on Jan. 1, 1997. McDonald was promoted to sergeant on Aug. 1, 1999, and designated zone supervisor of Zone 2. On Aug. 22, 2004, he was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to Troop H Headquarters. McDonald was promoted to captain on April 1, 2014 and designated commanding officer of Troop H.

McDonald was born in Mexico, Missouri. He graduated from Community R-VI High School in Laddonia in 1981. McDonald served in the U.S. Army from 1982-1987 as a military policeman. He attended the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command in 2011. In 2014, he attended Leadership in Police Organizations Executive Seminar, and in 2019, he attended the Police Leadership: The Westpoint Model Executive course.

McDonald and his wife, Beth Adams, have three children and five grandchildren with one on the way.

McDonald will retire on March 1.