Historic Union Station in St. Louis to again host event as business license holders prepare for Opening Day 2020.

An annual medical cannabis business convention that drew nearly 2,000 attendees in its inaugural year returns to historic Union Station on March 2-3 as Missouri prepares for retail sales in the coming months.

The MoCannBizCon + Expo will feature national industry speakers, panel discussions and workshops on topics ranging from cultivation, extraction and lab testing to dispensary operations, banking, insurance, accounting and more. More than 100 exhibitors and service providers will line the expo floor, with attendees also able to participate in several networking events, including a session sponsored by the Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association (MoCannTrade).

“With the passage of adult-use cannabis in Michigan and Illinois, medical measures in Missouri and Oklahoma, and the start of operations in Arkansas, the industry is expanding at an unprecedented rate,” said Karin Chester, CEO of Midwest Canna Expos, the event host. “Expo attendees can expect to be informed, educated and connected as even more growth awaits.” The event comes soon after the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services awarded nearly 350 operating licenses for medical marijuana cultivation, infused product manufacturing and retail dispensaries across the state. Retail sales in Missouri are expected to commence by summer, according to the trade association. “Preliminary estimates indicate the new industry will create 4,000 new jobs and generate an overall economic impact of more than $500 million,” according to MoCannTrade

As of mid-February, DHSS had approved more than 33,250 patient and caregiver applications, with another 2,800 awaiting review, which is a weekly average of more than 1,000 new patients since the program started accepting applications fewer than eight months ago.

Under Article XIV of the state Constitution, which voters approved in November 2018, Missouri residents with cancer, epilepsy, glaucoma and 20 other qualifying conditions can purchase or cultivate medical cannabis with a physician’s recommendation. The new law also provides physicians with the discretion to certify patients who have other chronic and debilitating medical conditions that could benefit from medical marijuana.