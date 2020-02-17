Yvonne Reeves-Chong is inviting citizens throughout the area to join her for a criminal justice town hall titled “Who Plays, Who Pays, Do we all Lose?”

Reeves asks citizens to bring thoughts on this topic to the town hall on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the basement of the Pulaski County Courthouse, located on the courthouse square in Waynesville.

Reeves is a Waynesville resident and Democratic candidate vying to represent Pulaski County in Missouri’s House District 122, a position held by Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Lynch since 2012.

Residents elected Lynch to his fourth and final two-year term in the Missouri House of Representatives in November 2018 where he also serves in house leadership as the majority whip.

The event is open to the public and no RSVP is required.