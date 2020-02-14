Three Rolla Natives placed high at the 11th Annual Rock N Roll Marathon Series Races in downtown New Orleans where there were over 25,000 runners competing.

Rolla High School freshman Izzy Frost and 48-year-old Mike Counts competed in the 5K on Feb. 8. Izzy, a 14-year-old 4X Junior Olympian and 6X Age Division State Record Holder was the female winner with a finish time of 18:20. Counts finished second in his age division, of 45-49, with a 20:01.

Izzy, the next day, placed third overall female in the 10K with a time of 41:16. Her father, Patrick, placed seventh in his age division out of 284 in the half marathon with a finish time of 1:32:09. Counts placed 14th in his age division out of 284 in the half marathon with a finish time of 1:37:31.

Recently in December, Izzy competed in the Cancun, Mexico Rock N Roll Marathon Series Races and placed second in the 5K with a finish time of 19:47. Izzy was the overall female winner in the 10K with a finish time of 43:22, while her father, Patrick, placed second in his age division in the 5K with a finish time of 19:55. Patrick also placed first in his age division in the 10K with a finish time of 43:29.

The 11th Annual NOLA Rock N Roll Marathon Series was the largest to date, with over 25,000 runners competing in the 5K, 10K, half and full marathon. NOLA will host the 12th Annual Rock N Roll Marathon Series March 6 and March 7 in 2021.