The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 100th anniversary marking the day when the chamber’s Constitution was drafted on Feb. 12, 1920, which set out a mission to advance the industrial, commercial, civic, agricultural and educational advantages of Rolla.

The chamber of commerce marked its 100th birthday with a ribbon cutting that included the staff, board, ambassadors and chamber members throughout the area.

As Executive Director Stevie Kearse and chamber staff Robin Southern, Aimee Campbell, Taisia Gordon and Bailey Barnes held the scissors, Kearse said, "Our founding fathers would be extremely pleased with the business organization we have today. Our members make the Rolla Chamber of Commerce what it is today and we are proud to work for them.”