SAN DIEGO – Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandra Monasco joined the Navy partly because her brother is in the Navy. Now, three years later, Monasco serves with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3, working with one of the Navy’s most advanced helicopters at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego.

Monasco is an aviation structural mechanic responsible for repairing and maintaining the outer portions of the helicopter.

“I enjoy learning about how to use different tools and make it work properly,” said Monasco.

Monasco’s parents reside near Mount Vernon, Missouri.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

Pilots and aircrew are trained in the squadron to fly MH-60S “Seahawk” helicopters to ensure they are prepared for peacetime and warfighting missions.

Helicopters are equipped with the ability to conduct replenishments at sea, search and rescue missions and support other operations as needed.

According to Admiral Mike Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations, the focus of today’s Navy is squarely on warfighting, warfighters and the capabilities needed for the Navy of the future.

“I am confident we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Gilday. “And we will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”

There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers. Monasco is most proud of joining the Navy at 17.

For Monasco, serving in the Navy is a tradition passed down from generations and one Monasco hopes to continue.

“I have a brother, who is an electronics technician in the Navy,” said Monasco. “We both joined out of high school, and my brother joined about three years before me."

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Monasco, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

“The Navy is a job for me where I get to learn about people and how to deal with them,” said Monasco.