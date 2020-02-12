Thursday morning minimum wind chill values 3 below zero in Rolla.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Rolla until midnight with additional snow accumulations up to one inch.

Visibility may also drop to one mile at times, according to the NWS, with temperatures expected to drop quickly overnight as a cold front makes its way through the area.

The weather service’s forecast discussion for Phelps County and portions of the Missouri Ozarks and extreme southeast Kansas on Wednesday said, “a quick drop in temperatures with a cold frontal passage tonight may lead to some residual moisture freezing to bridges, overpasses and some roadways, mostly after midnight.

“North winds gusting to around 30 mph in some areas will drop wind chill values late tonight ranging from around minus 10 in parts of southeast Kansas and central Missouri to the single digits and teens above zero in south central Missouri.”