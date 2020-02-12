After Phelps Health’s Obstetrics (OB) Department at the hospital in Rolla was on lockdown today, the health organization says the threat was investigated and local law enforcement members determined that the individual alleged to have made the threat never came onto Phelps Health property.

Phelps Health initially learned of a possible threat made to a patient in the OB Department at around noon. The health organization said the OB Department was placed on heightened security as a precaution after leaning about the alleged threat, stating that the “unit is locked and secured at all times and only essential patients, staff and visitors are allowed access.”

Local law enforcement agencies responded to the incident along with Phelps Health security personnel and determined that the individual alleged to have made the threat never came onto the Phelps Health property. At around 3 p.m. an all clear notice was given.

Phelps Health continues to operate under normal conditions.

“At Phelps Health, patient and employee safety is our number one priority. We take significant precautions to ensure our patients and staff are protected,” the health organization said in the statement issued today.