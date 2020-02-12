Phelps Health’s Obstetrics (OB) Department in the hospital in Rolla is currently on lockdown today after a threat was received. Phelps Health is currently operating under normal conditions, and law enforcement is on site.

“We are working closely with local law enforcement. We have increased security on our main Phelps Health campus as a precaution. We are currently operating under normal conditions, but we just ask that our employees, patients and visitors be alert and cautious," Communications Specialist for Phelps Health Paul Hackbarth said at 2:35 p.m.

Hackbarth says Phelps Health will post updates on the matter on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PhelpsHealth1 and website phelpshealth.org.