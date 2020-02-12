The University of Missouri Extension has seven events for Phelps County residents to participate in over the next few months.

The Phelps County Annual Banquet on Feb. 20 kicks off the line-up of events the MU Extension is holding in Phelps County through early May that include — Serv Safe Manager Training, Private Pesticide Training, Missouri Woodland Steward Management and Mushrooms, Kinship Conference, Apple Grafting Workshop and Cooking Matters at the St. James Senior Center.

Phelps County Annual Banquet

Peer over the fence.

Come and see what your neighbors are up to with the MU Extension. The extension welcomes residents to join in a fun night of honoring the extension’s award winners, learning about Missouri Speech Patterns with Professor Matt Gordon, meeting the new Phelps County Extension Council Members, dining on chicken cordon bleu or roast beef and competing for prizes.

The dress code is casual and all are welcome. Residents can pre-register now or bring an actual neighbor for extra chances to win prizes.

The banquet starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m on Feb. 20 in the Rolla Community Hall, located at 400 W. Fourth St.

Cost: $15

Register online or contact Rachel Buenemann, rachelbuenemann@missouri.edu, (573) 458-6260.

Serv Safe Manger Training

The National Restaurant Association's Serv Safe Food Safety training program is widely recognized and respected in the foodservice industry.

The program uses quality materials and exams created by foodservice and regulatory experts exclusively for the foodservice industry, reinvests proceeds from programs back into the industry, accepted in all 50 states, making it ideal for single and multi-unit operations . The program is a single source, one-stop show for both food safety training and the certification examination. The program delivers up-to-date regulatory information, provides support from foodservice subject matter experts available to answer questions and offers a local class to Phelps County and surrounding area citizens in a compact nine hour, one day course.

The food safety training starts at 8 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the Curtis Laws Wilson Library on the Missouri University of Science and Technology campus, located at 400 W. 14th St.

Cost: $125

Contact: Rachel Buenemann, rachelbuenemann@missouri.edu, (573) 458-6260 Partners: Curtis Laws Library

Private Pesticide Training

Initial training and recertification of private pesticide applicators.

Missouri law requires all purchasers and users of restricted-use pesticides to attend a training session to be certified for a private applicator license. During this training, participants will learn about safe handling of pesticides, proper mixing, calibration techniques, environmental ramifications of improper mixing or careless application, chemical breakdown of pesticides in the environment, what records are needed, pesticide formulations, personal protective gear and how to clean it, pesticide storage, common Missouri pests and integrated pest management (IPM).

Each farm must have a copy of the Private Pesticide Applicator Training Manual (revised 2007). Bring your copy or plan to purchase one for $12 (cash or check) at the training session. It may also be ordered online at https://extension2.missouri.edu/m87.

The training starts at noon and ends at 3 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the Phelps County Courthouse, located at 200 N. Main St.

Fee: Free

Register online or contact: MU Extension in Phelps County, 200 N. Main, Courthouse Rolla, MO 65401. By phone at (573) 458-6260 or by email at phelpsco@missouri.edu.

Missouri Woodland Steward Management and Mushrooms

Come learn about Missouri non-timber forest products.

In this program participants will learn about forest stand improvement and the process of mushroom growing using the byproducts. Each participant will have the chance to inoculate a log with shiitake mushroom spawn and take it home with them.

The program starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. on Feb. 27 in the Lower Parking Lot Pavilion at Maramec Springs Park, located at 21880 Maramec Springs Dr. in St. James.

Cost: $40

Register online or contact MU Extension Phelps County at (573) 458-6260 ; phelpsco@missouri.edu

Contact: Sarah Havens, havenss@missouri.edu, (573) 458-6260

Partners: James Foundation

Kinship Conference

Are you a grandparent raising grandchildren, kinship family, or foster family? This conference is for you.

Residents will learn during the one day conference useful information to assist in the role as caregiver. Hosted in Rolla, the conference is free to attend, providing free childcare for all ages to attendees. Children will also have access to The Centre's indoor pool, gymnasium and lunch during the conference.

This year hear from speakers on: Parenting with Positive Discipline, The Modern Youth Culture and Experience, Custody Procedures and Pitfalls, Impacts of Opioids and Introduction to Community Services for Families.

Pre-register online. Those who do are eligible to win special door prizes at the event, so don't miss out.

The conference starts at 8:15 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. on March 7 in The Centre at 1200 Holloway St.

Cost: Free

Contact: Rachel Buenemann, rachelbuenemann@missouri.edu, (573) 458-6260

Partners:The Centre of Rolla, The Community Partnership and the Pulaski County Extension Center.

Apple Grafting Workshop

A hands-on workshop focused on apple grafting.

Learn the techniques of the whip/tongue graft, the chip bud and the cleft graft. Try your hand at chip budding, and take home two budded apple trees. Patrick Byers and Sarah Havens will host a apple tree grafting workshop in Rolla. The workshop will provide apple rootstocks, apple scion wood, and grafting supplies to workshop attendees. Attendees are welcome to bring scionwood of a favorite apple for grafting.

The workshop starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. on March 19 in the Bray Conservation Area, located at 14220 County Road 7000 in Rolla.

Cost: $25 per attendee, which includes two apple rootstocks, apple scion if needed and grafting supplies.

Contact: Patrick Byers, byerspl@missouri.edu, (417) 859-2044

Cooking Matters, St. James Senior Center

Cooking Matters is a six week, two hour class that empowers families with the skills, knowledge, and confidence to prepare healthy and affordable meals.

The program runs from April 2 to May 7 in the St. James United Methodist Church, located at 149 W Church St.

Cost: Free

Contact: Rachel Buenemann, rachelbuenemann@missouri.edu, (573) 458-6260

Sessions: All Sessions are from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. First Session: April 2. Second Session: April 9. Third Session: April 16. Fourth Session: April 23. Fifth Session: April 30. Sixth Session: May 7.