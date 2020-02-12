Wind chill factor could reach 10 below zero.

Limited flooding and light snow are possible in Rolla today into tonight, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Springfield.

The NWS expects snowfall to accumulate today and tonight with the highest amounts possible across central Missouri.

Snow this morning is forecast to change to all rain or a mixture of rain and snow by the afternoon, then back to light snow tonight, according to the NWS.

Steady rainfall today into this evening could lead to localized flooding of creeks, streams and low-water crossings. The precipitation total forecast for Rolla is one inch, according to the NWS.

The most significant concern for possible impact is during the morning commute, according to the NWS, with one to two inches of snow along the north of the Highway 54 corridor.

Areas south of Highway 54 will generally see a dusting of snow, according to the NWS.

Wind chill factor could reach 10 below zero tonight into Thursday morning, according to the NWS.

The NWS reminds residents to bundle up because prolonged exposure to bitter cold can lead to frostbite and hypothermia.

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Traveler Information Map shows that roads are clear in Phelps County as of 10:45 a.m.

The department on Tuesday said extreme cold temperatures on the back end of the snow could quickly freeze damp roadways and make road treatments ineffective.

“Since midday rains would wash away salt and chemicals, treating ahead of the snowfall may not be practical,” MoDOT said in a release on Tuesday.