Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital and the Columbia Vet Center are teaming up to provide area Veterans with services such as Veterans Health Administration enrollment and counseling for post-traumatic stress disorder and military sexual trauma.

Through the use of the Mobile Vet Center, a 37-foot-long mobile resource unit, bereavement, marriage and family counseling also are available. Additional resources for Veterans through the Mobile Vet Center include VA benefits information and suicide prevention referrals.

The Mobile Vet Center on-site services start at 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Rolla Walmart Supercenter, located at 500 S. Bishop Ave.

The customized Mobile Vet Center vehicle is equipped with confidential counseling space to extend access to VA services to Veterans, service members and their families — especially those living in rural or remote communities, according to the Veterans Health Administration.

The Mobile Vet Center also provides readjustment counseling and information resources to Veterans to assist them in the difficult transition between military and civilian life.