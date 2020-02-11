There is a 21 percent chance that Rolla will receive up to one inch of snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Limited flooding and light snow are possible in south central Missouri Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Springfield.

Rain will spread into the area late Tuesday into Wednesday with locally heavier rainfall possible over south central Missouri as temperatures remain warm, according to the NWS at 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Some low water crossings may be effected over south central Missouri, according to the NWS, mainly in West Plains.

Light snow will also be possible late Tuesday into Wednesday night with the greatest chance for accumulating snow across central Missouri while further south little snow, if any, is expected, according to the NWS at 3:12 a.m. on Tuesday.

There is a 21 percent chance that Rolla will receive up to one inch of snow, according to the NWS. A light glaze of ice is also possible over the higher terrain of the eastern Ozarks Wednesday morning, according to the NWS.