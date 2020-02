State Fair Community College and extended campus locations in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Warsaw and Whiteman Air Force Base will close Feb. 17 in observance of Presidents Day.

The State Fair Career and Technology Center on SFCC’s Sedalia campus also will be closed. It provides technical training programs for students from area high schools.

The college and State Fair Career and Technology Center will reopen Feb. 18.