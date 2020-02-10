Joseph McClurg built the first log school in Lower Town of old Linn Creek. Later a one-room frame school was built in Upper Town to replace the log school. The log school became a school for “colored children”. In 1893 there were about thirty-seven students in age from five to twenty years old. One year later the student attendance was seventy-two. A new two-story, concrete school was built on higher ground away from the flood area of the Osage River. The new school had a library of thirty-six books that were free to students and to others five cents weekly rent was expected. This photo looks back to the year of 1914.