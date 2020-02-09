When I was a student, a professor in the newsroom of the Columbia Missourian told me that print reporting was a good choice for my journalism career.

I had, he said, a radio face and a newspaper voice.

Rod Gelatt, a broadcasting fixture of central Missouri for more than four decades and a member of what one former student called the “Holy Trinity” of the broadcast faculty at the School of Journalism, was told the opposite.

When he was a student in the 1940s at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, his wife Andee Gelatt told me, a journalism professor came to him and asked him if he ever considered radio. Gelatt replied no, he had not, she said.

“He said, ‘you have the voice for radio,’” Andee Gelatt said.

Gelatt died Jan. 19 in Arizona, his home since 2018. He was 93. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 22 in the Newman Center on the University of Missouri campus, with a visitation at 6 p.m. Feb. 21.

After a career that included introducing Des Moines to television in 1953 with WHO and teaching at Washington and Lee University in Virginia and the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Gelatt was hired as news director at KOMU in June 1963, she said.

They had been married two years.

Teaching classes in the morning, preparing newscasts in the afternoon and often covering events like Columbia City Council meetings made Gelatt a busy journalist, she said.

“When he came in ‘63, he did the 6 o’clock news and he also was the 10 o’clock anchor for the first 13 months or so that we were in Columbia,” she said. “I finally put my foot down because he was doing too much.”

He quickly became a recognized face — and voice — in the region. He emceed the inauguration of Gov. Warren Hearnes in 1965, Andee told me.

KOMU had a Sunday morning program called Missouri Forum. When Gelatt was hired, it was hosted by Ed Lambert and he was an occasional panelist. One program featured Gov. John Dalton, who was in office when Gelatt was hired.

After the taping, Lambert took his guests to dinner. Dalton brought his wife and Gelatt brought Andee, she said.

At one point during the meal, Geraldine Dalton turned to Gelatt.

“Rod, you are in my bedroom every night,” Andee recalled her saying. “We watch you on the 10 o’clock news.”

After he stopped anchoring the newscasts and became news director at KBIA, Gelatt hosted Missouri Forum. I had the pleasure of being invited to be a guest a few times when I covered the Legislature for the Tribune in the 1980s and 90s, and I remember watching myself.

We both received good advice.

I found him to be an excellent moderator, who would ask a question and let his guests talk rather than drone endlessly for the pleasure of hearing his own voice.

A one-time student and colleague, Phill Brooks, recalled Gelatt as a good role model for his students.

“As one of his students, I found him to be the personification of traditional, old-style journalism that I wish our profession still had,” said Brooks, who directed the Journalism School’s Jefferson City reporting program for several decades until his retirement in 2015.

Gelatt was known as The Voice among journalism students, said John Ferrugia, who graduated in 1975. Ferrugia covered the White House for CBS in the 1980s and was a longtime anchor in Denver. He is now the managing editor and anchor of Insight with John Ferrugia for Rocky Mountain PBS.

Gelatt, along with Dave Dugan and Roger Gafke, built the broadcast department of the school, Ferrugia said.

It is the best school for broadcast and digital journalism because of their foundation, he said.

“That was the Holy Trinity of the Journalism School,” Ferrugia said.

The most important thing they provided was inspiration and a demand for professionalism, he recalled.

“He reminded us of this on a daily basis,” Ferrugia said. “This was his life, this was not a job."

Ferrugia grew up near Fulton. He first saw Rod Gelatt on a television broadcast as a teenager, years before he entered the journalism school after a stint in the Navy Reserve during the Vietnam War.

Even when you couldn’t see him, you knew he was around because his voice was so deep and distinctive, Ferrugia said.

His greatest delight in life, Andee Gelatt said, was following the careers of former students, who went on to cover the major events of his lifetime.

“And then it was hearing from students every now and then that told him that the background he gave them really, really made the difference in their careers,” she said.

The messages to her in the days since his death have been a delight and comfort to her as well, she said.

She shared the one Ferrugia sent:

“I know Rod considered his work with students and in the community far more than a job,” he wrote. “It was a vocation and a mission. He imbued all of us with this value and reminded us of it every day through his example.”

