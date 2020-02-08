Critical need for most blood types — donors encouraged to give now.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO), the area's provider of blood and plasma products to over 40 area hospitals, is experiencing a critical need for most blood types.

CBCO said donations are needed immediately to ensure that adequate reserve levels are maintained.

On average, a transfusion takes place every seven minutes and around 200 donations are needed each day to meet the area’s blood needs.

Community members can help by giving blood at CBCO's upcoming blood drives in Rolla:

— Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Mark Twain Elementary located at 681 Salem Ave.

— Friday, Feb. 21 from 8:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. in Rolla Technical Institute located at 1304 E. 10th St.

During the month of February, donors will receive a blue "Rewind" t-shirt; a retro look back on your favorite cassette mix tapes of the past.

Each donation will be awarded LifePoints as a part of CBCO’s donor rewards program. LifePoints may be redeemed online for a variety of gift cards, or points may be assigned to other meaningful causes or charities. More information on the LifePoints donor rewards program may be found at www.cbco.org.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID.