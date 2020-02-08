Better funding for the Missouri State Public Defender's office could help reduce crowding in jails and prisons and contribute to solving other issues in the criminal justice system, the head of the Columbia-based agency said last week.

Mary Fox, who took over as director of the public defender system in January, testified last week before a House appropriations subcommittee and expects to make her case this week to the Senate Appropriations Committee. In an interview, she said the $3.3 million she is seeking to hire private attorneys would help clear an ever-increasing number of defendants who are on a waiting list for services.

The waiting lists, kept in 14 of the office's 33 districts, numbered 5,054 people at the end of June. As of January, the number waiting for representation swelled to more than 6,000 across the state, she said. In Boone County, the list was more than 1,000 defendants in January.

“None of us like to pay additional taxes and we certainly don’t like to pay additional taxes to provide someone else with legal service,” Fox said. “The reality is, if we have a well-funded public defender system you will see cost savings in other areas. You will see fewer people going to the department of corrections. You will see fewer people sitting in your jail pretrial. Both of those things are very expensive to the taxpayers.”

Overall, the public defender’s budget request for fiscal 2021 is about $60.8 million, a nearly $10 million increase from current year appropriations. Gov. Mike Parson's budget did not include the request for $3.35 million for a wait list decrease, or $2.3 million for contract fees, $1.5 million for technology replacement and $491,000 for the Springfield appellate office.

Parson recommended only enough money to provide the pay raises he proposed for all state employees. His recommendation did not include money for additional personnel or to hire more contract attorneys.

A lawsuit is pending in federal court over the ability of the public defender system to provide adequate representation to indigent defendants. The evidence in that case shows that studies dating back as far as 1993 show that the office has been chronically underfunded and its lawyers overworked.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey rejected a proposed consent agreement between the public defender's office and the ACLU of Missouri that would have set limits on caseloads, set standards for time attorneys spend with their clients before trial and set up a monitoring system to ensure compliance. In her order, Laughrey wrote that the issues raised in the lawsuit filed in 2017 are compelling but that the consent agreement is flawed.

She noted that the case was not certified as a class action lawsuit, yet the consent agreement applies to all public defender clients. In addition, she said, it does not prevent judges from assigning cases to the public defender's office that would require its attorneys to exceed the limits set, creating a conflict between the office's obligation to the federal court and to the state courts.

"The parties have not explained how such an expansive remedy is needed to address the rights of the named plaintiffs or how as a practical matter such a consent decree applicable to so many indigents in the state criminal justice system could effectively be enforced," Laughrey wrote.

Fox says part of the need for additional funding stems from poverty, reflected by the increase in eligible clients, and it’s been ignored for years. Her predecessor Michael Barrett worked hard to bring funding closer to adequate levels, she said, but the gap is so enormous it will take time.

“So the State of Missouri has provided resources throughout the years,” Fox said. “What has happened is the number of people who are eligible for services has grown, and over the course of years the resources did not grow with the number of people who are eligible. Under Governor (Jay) Nixon, there was a significant difference between those who are eligible versus the resources provided.

“Now when Michael Barrett was director he did an excellent job of getting the legislature to provide resources to bring that gap closer together, but it was so far apart. It’s a process.”

Fox's appeal to lawmakers to go beyond Parson's recommendation has bipartisan support, said state Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia, the ranking minority member of the House Budget Committee.

There is a documented need and the increase in the waiting list is putting pressure on the entire criminal justice system, he said.

“Whenever we talk about the public defender system and the lack of funding or underfunding which is chronically occurring, we need to make sure we frame it in the criminal justice lens,” Kendrick said. “There is a strong bipartisan effort underway in many states, including the state of Missouri, this year and last year to reform the criminal justice system, and we cannot effectively do that without putting more money toward the public defender system.”

Numerous studies in the past decade — one a Missouri Bar Task Force, another by a senate interim committee and yet another by the American Bar Association — have all concluded the system is overburdened. While the public defender currently employs 393 attorneys, Fox said about 300 more are needed, and due to the strain of overwork and fear of being disbarred, turnover is high.

“That creates two issues,” Fox said. “One is they (public defenders) simply can’t do it and they leave, and that defendant is further behind in their representation in the case. But the issue that has brought this to sort of a culmination and created these wait lists is the Supreme Court has said to them, we appreciate you are a public defender and are doing this work, but that doesn't mean you cannot do it well. So our attorneys are in a situation where they need to protect their law licenses so they can continue to do this work.”

Fox said she will keep working toward obtaining an adequate funding level from the legislature. Effective representation is important to her and her attorneys, she says because it is the law of the land, guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution.

“It is a constitutional guarantee. That’s the way our system works,” Fox said. “If the state wants to charge a person with a crime, they must guarantee that person has effective counsel. If that person because of their income is unable to obtain that counsel on their own, the state has the responsibility of making sure that person has effective counsel.

“We have decided that as a society, if we are going to take away someone's liberty, we are going to make certain that we do it properly.”

