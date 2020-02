A birthday celebration is planned at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Midwest Genealogy Center, 3440 S. Lee's Summit Road, Independence.

To celebrate First Lady Bess Wallace Truman's 135th birthday, David Wallace will discuss his new memoir, “I Called Him Uncle Harry,” in a free public program. Attendees will get a glimpse into the private world of Harry and Bess with never-before-seen family photos.

Register for this free event by visiting trumanlibraryinstitute.org/events or calling 816-400-1212.