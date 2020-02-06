Rolla High School's Superstar Bulldogs for January 2020 are in. Congratulations to the students nominated by their teachers for doing a noteworthy job at Rolla High School.

The following students were prize winners and received a gift certificate:

— Chloe Lortz is the winner of the FCNB Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Cody Bell is the winner of the Sunny 104.5/ESPN 107.3 and Legends Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Emily Mathis is the winner of the State Farm Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Joshua Giesey is the winner of the Town & Country Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Brianna Birdsong is the winner of the IHOP Superstar Bulldog Award.

Complete List of January 2020 Superstar Bulldogs:

Kaley Abbott, Matthew Ballard, Cody Bell, Brianna Birdsong, Chandler Black, Justin Briggs, Clayton Casey, Dakota Chambers, Eyram Dumor, Logan Elliott, Abigail Funke, Joshua Giesey, Harley Haley, Elijah Hawkins, Cayden Headrick, Hunter Hill, Adam Hounsom, Samuel Insall, Shawny Jameson, Rebecca Janke, Nathanielle Jansen, Gage Johnson, Connor Joyce, Jillian Launius, Chloe Lortz, Sammy Massri, Emily Mathis, Addison Maynard, Erika Morgan, Sean Morgan, Emmaleigh Niehouse, Lorynn Pearson, Ryan Pense, Gavin Ragan, Luke Seest, Charlee Sharpsteen, Taylor Sheely, Emma Starns, Drashti Tailor, Riley Troup, Hollee Ulbrich, Luke Wallenfang, Genaveive Williams and Cayla Wonder.