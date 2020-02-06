Nominations will be accepted until May 1, 2020.

The Education Committee of the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for their Outstanding Educator Award. The purpose of the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce Education Committee is to enhance the communication between the school district and the business community. One way to do so is through recognizing the efforts of an outstanding educator — defined as a teacher, volunteer, aide, counselor, etc.

This award is designed to honor an educator who exemplifies creativity, enthusiasm, commitment and development of positive learning environment. Positive learning environments have proven to prepare students for success beyond the classroom, the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce Education Committee said in a release. The chamber said in order to be eligible, the nominee must:

— Have direct contact with students during their normal working day.

— Promote ways for students to be involved in the business community.

— Contribute to the education profession.

— Be involved in the community

— Work in the Rolla Public School District

The Chamber Education Committee will evaluate the nominations based on the quality of the applicant not quantity of nominations one receives.

Nominations will be accepted until May 1, 2020. If residents would like to nominate an Outstanding Educator visit, https://tinyurl.com/outstanding-educator.