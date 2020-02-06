Missouri University of Science and Technology students seeking full-time employment after graduation or co-op or internship for the semester will have an opportunity to meet with hundreds of employers at the 2020 Spring Career Fair on Tuesday, Feb. 18. More than 250 companies are registered to attend the event with many staying the next day for on-campus interviews.

Career fairs are held during the fall and spring semesters at Missouri S&T, but employers visit the campus year-round for interviews. This semester, 47 rooms have been reserved for on-campus interviews. A total of 1,721 different employers are recruiting from Missouri S&T this spring, which is a 24 percent increase from last spring. And 6,393 jobs have already been posted online by the career opportunities and employer relations (COER) department at S&T, which is a 35 percent increase from last year. Multiple positions may be included in one job posting.

Missouri S&T students looking for full-time employment, co-op and internship experiences will have their best chance by making connections with these companies. Each year hundreds of positions posted to S&T students go unfilled due to the demand and competition for students. The average starting salary for undergraduates with Missouri S&T degrees is over $63,000. The average starting salary for graduate students is over $79,000.

“The Career Fair provides students with the opportunity to meet company representatives, learn more about the organizations and make a positive first impression.” says Will Zwikelmaier, director of COER at Missouri S&T. “This is one of the largest single events on campus each year and has the potential to shape the future of so many of our students and alumni.”

The Career Fair is open to Missouri S&T students and alumni between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. Missouri S&T faculty and staff may also attend 8-9 a.m. or 2-3 p.m.

For more information, contact career opportunities at Missouri S&T at 573-341-4254 or email career@mst.edu.